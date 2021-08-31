DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives determined that Susan LeBrun and her husband Dennis LeBrun Sr., whose bodies were found in their Dundalk home last week, died in an apparent murder-suicide, police said Tuesday.
Investigators believe 70-year-old Dennis LeBrun Sr. fatally shot his 66-year-old wife and then shot himself, police said. A note and a firearm, which was registered to Susan LeBrun, were recovered from the scene in the 3100 block of Baybriar Road.
Police were called to the house just after 7 a.m. on Aug. 26 and found both victims suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper body.
At that time, detectives said they are not seeking any suspects due to the nature of the injuries.