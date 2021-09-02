ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Anne Arundel County Wednesday.
The first was an EF-2 in Annapolis. The NWS said there were peak winds of 125 miles per hour. It was on the ground from 2 p.m. until 2:23 p.m.
The path of the tornado was 11.25 miles with a maximum width of 200 yards.
Preliminary damage survey results from the Annapolis tornado. pic.twitter.com/DV2hgORzya
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 2, 2021
The second was in Edgewater. The NWS confirmed it was an EF-0.
Officials said the tornado was on the ground from 2:48 p.m. until 3 p.m.
The tornado had peak winds of 85 miles per hour and spanned 6.5 miles Its maximum width was 75 yards.
Preliminary damage survey results from the Edgemere tornado. pic.twitter.com/xpS5uJYrH8
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 2, 2021