By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Anne Arundel County Wednesday.

The first was an EF-2 in Annapolis. The NWS said there were peak winds of 125 miles per hour. It was on the ground from 2 p.m. until 2:23 p.m.

The path of the tornado was 11.25 miles with a maximum width of 200 yards.

The second was in Edgewater. The NWS confirmed it was an EF-0.

Officials said the tornado was on the ground from 2:48 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The tornado had peak winds of 85 miles per hour and spanned 6.5 miles Its maximum width was 75 yards.

