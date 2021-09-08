COVID-19 IN MARYLANDOver 200 In ICU As Key Metrics Rise
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Forecast, Hail, Maryland Weather, Rain, strong storms, Tornado, Winds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington Counties and Baltimore City until 12:00 a.m.

A flash flood watch was issued for Flash Flood Watch for Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Harford, Howard, and Montgomery Counties until 2:00 a.m.
Southern Baltimore.

READ MORE: Rally Held Outside Carroll County School Board Meeting Wednesday Evening

The National Weather Service said that showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected tonight. There could be periods with heavy rainfall with rates around one to three inches per hour.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

CBS Baltimore Staff