PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is remembering the Sept. 11 attacks Saturday with tributes all across the state for the victims of the families of that fateful day 20 years ago.

Dozens of people have gathered at the Spirits in the Night 9/11 Candlelight Vigil in Parkville. There are also American flags all along Putty Hill Avenue.

It’s just one of the many ways people in our area are remembering everyone who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

In Parkville, Baltimore County firefighters, police and motorcyclists rode along Putty Hill Avenue to pay their respects and tolled the Maryland 9/11 rolling memorial bell to honor the 69 people from Maryland who were killed that day and the 158 people killed at war.

“We wanted to honor those who made the sacrifice since 9/11 and remember those who were killed on 9/11,” said Chuck Ritz, the 9/11 Rolling Memorial organizer.

In Reisterstown, Gov. Larry Hogan, Sen. Ben Cardin and members of the Maryland National Guard took a moment to remember the fallen heroes who fought in the War on Terror and the Iraq War.

“I think remembering the people who died on 9/11, remembering all of our fallen heroes all of the families that have been impacted, reflect on all the service and sacrifice over the past 20 years, I think it’s critically important. That’s why we do these ceremonies every year,” Hogan said.

It’s an especially difficult day for Baltimore City Police Capt. Guy Thacker, who was one of the 20 members of the police department who went to help with the search and rescue mission at Ground Zero after the attacks.

“It was immense, the scope and the magnitude of the destruction from just the first time you see that up close, very profound,” he said.