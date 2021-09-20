PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that 21-year-old Christopher James Engles was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Taylor India Webb.
"This case involves the combination of two extremely serious, and sometimes tragically fatal, issues today in our society- gun violence and domestic violence," said State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger. "We must continue to aggressively pursue and bring to justice those who choose violence in these situations." The case was presided over by Judge Paul Hanley. No sentencing date has been set at this time. The State will be seeking a sentence of Life Without the Possibility of Parole. The case was prosecuted by Deputy State's Attorney Robin Coffin and Assistant State's Attorney Natalie Scurto.
On Feb. 26, 2019, officers responded to Hickory Falls Way at Hickoryhurst Drive around 11:13 p.m. Police said someone shot the woman in a parked car and then took off from the scene.
On the scene, officers found Webb suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and behind her right ear into her head. Investigation revealed that Webb was in what family and friends would describe as a “dysfunctional relationship” with Engles.
Evidence showed that Engles lured Webb to the area she was killed by cellphone. Engles then confronted her, took her cellphone and shot her twice.
Evidence showed that Ms. Webb was killed with a .38 caliber revolver. Police were able to discover a photograph, taken eleven days prior to the murder, of Engles holding a revolver that matched that description.