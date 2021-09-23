BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple school systems are closed in Maryland as rain batters the region Thursday.
Frederick County Public Schools and Carroll County Public Schools closed for heavy rain and flooding that closed roads and created hazardous conditions.
UPDATE: Carroll County Public Schools will be closed today, Thursday, September 23, due to significant road closures and hazardous road conditions.
— Carroll County PS (@CCPSk12) September 23, 2021
Due to inclement weather and road closures in the area, Frederick County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, September 23, 2021. Offices will be opening 2 hours late. All after school extracurricular activities are cancelled.
— FCPS-MD (@FCPSMaryland) September 23, 2021