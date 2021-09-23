WEATHER ALERTWarnings & Watches Issued As Heavy Rain Batters Region
Filed Under:Carroll County Schools, Flooding, Frederick County Schools, Maryland Weather, severe weathert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple school systems are closed in Maryland as rain batters the region Thursday.

Frederick County Public Schools and Carroll County Public Schools closed for heavy rain and flooding that closed roads and created hazardous conditions.

