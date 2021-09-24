LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A grand jury in Prince George’s County indicted three suspects Thursday in the death of eight-year-old PJ Evans, who was struck by a stray bullet.
The suspects are 21-year-old Desmond Nkwocha, 23-year-old Mark Nkwocha and 23-year-old George Shamman. The three were charged in mid-September.READ MORE: Volunteers Invited To Help Grow Oysters In Baltimore Harbor
On Aug. 24, officers responded to the 1600 block of Brightseat Rd for a reported shooting. There, they found Evans in an apartment, struck by a bullet that was fired from outside the apartment. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.
Evans was playing video games when he was struck, officials said.READ MORE: Baltimore Rolling Out 190K New Recycling Carts Over The Next 5 Months
Investigation revealed that a group of adults was gathered outside of the residence when the three suspects approached in a white car. One occupant fired shots toward the group, and a stray bullet struck Evans.
Desmond Nkochwa and Shamman were indicted on 19 counts each, and March Nkochwaon 18 counts. The suspects are charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and related charges.MORE NEWS: Maryland Man Accused Of Obtaining $700K PPP Loan To Trade Stocks
“The death and murder of this eight-year-old child is devastating and is being taken very seriously in my office. I am making it my personal mission to ensure that we achieve justice for the family of little ‘PJ’ Evans,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.”