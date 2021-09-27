BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fans weren’t the only ones thrilled when Justin Tucker drilled an NFL-record 66-yard field goal Sunday to beat the Lions in Detroit. Head coach John Harbaugh got a kick out of it, too.
Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, Harbaugh said everyone did their jobs on the special teams play to keep the Lions at bay and give Tucker an opportunity to deliver the game-winning kick as the clock ran out.
"Protection was excellent," Harbaugh said. "They rushed hard inside. Our guys did a great job with protection. Like we said, the snap, the hold, the kick, all would be perfect. Justin did his long, his extra-long field goal footwork as he talked about it a little bit last night."
In describing Tucker’s footwork for the lengthy field goal, Harbaugh compared it to the run-up film fans might recognize from one of Adam Sandler’s classics, “Happy Gilmore.”
"It's a little bit of a 'Happy Gilmore' technique, right?" he joked. "So, [Tucker] crushed it."
And crush it, he did. Tucker’s 66-yarder topped a previous 64-yard field goal record set by Matt Prater back in 2013.