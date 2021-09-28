BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a woman found dead last month in a West Baltimore alley.
The woman, whose identity was not released, was found dead Aug. 19 in an alley on Arlington Avenue near North Fremont Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
She had no apparent signs of trauma, and her body was in the early stages of decomposition.
Police on Monday released sketches of the woman and her tattoos in hopes someone would recognize her and help investigators learn her identity.
In a subsequent release Tuesday, the police department said the woman had been identified but offered no additional details.