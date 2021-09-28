BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As word spread of the prison sentence for Capital Gazette gunman Jarrod Ramos, so too did reactions from officials, who shared condolences for the five people he killed.

Ramos, 41, of Laurel, was sentenced Tuesday to five life terms without the possibility of parole, an additional life sentence and 345 years for the June 2018 shooting rampage at the Annapolis newspaper, which killed five people and injured two others.

Saying “justice has been served,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was among the state’s first elected officials to weigh in on the outcome of the case.

“While we hope this brings some measure of closure to the families, the pain of that horrible day will always be with us,” Hogan said. “Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters are forever in our hearts.”

Those slain in the June 28, 2018, shooting included: Fischman, a 61-year-old columnist and editorial page editor; Hiaasen; a 59-year-old assistant editor and columnist; McNamara, a 56-year-old sports reporter; Smith, a 34-year-old sales assistant; and Winters, a 65-year-old community news reporter.

Justice has been served. While we hope this brings some measure of closure to the families, the pain of that horrible day will always be with us. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters are forever in our hearts.https://t.co/YVogtFImAi — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 28, 2021

“Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. These are the names we will remember. They were violently taken far too early,” said U.S. Sen Ben Cardin.

In a somber message, Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger tweeted that “there can never be true justice” for the mass shooting victims.

“The [Capital Gazette] survivors + victims’ loved ones have shown extraordinary courage throughout these proceedings. There can never be true justice for Gerald, Rob, John, Rebecca + Wendi, but we can take comfort knowing the man who stole their lives will remain behind bars forever,” Ruppersberger said.

Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. These are the names we will remember. They were violently taken far too early. #DefendersOfDemocracy @capgaznews https://t.co/msMUNrAKJm — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) September 28, 2021

In a statement, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman expressed his gratitude to the people who make up the criminal justice system and eulogized the shooting’s victims.

“Our criminal justice system worked. Thank you to all of the first responders, arresting officers, detention officers, court employees, and prosecutors in the State’s Attorney’s Office. You have made our community safer and helped to restore balance to the lives of those closest to our five beloved truth-tellers – Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters,” Pittman’s statement said.

Ramos, who had an ax to grind against the newspaper over an article that detailed stalking allegations against him, pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible to 23 counts in 2019. But a jury disagreed, finding him criminally responsible during a trial in July.