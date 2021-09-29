BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traevon George, 35, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to murdering Andre Giles after the two men had a dispute on The Block last January, the Office of the State’s Attorney For Baltimore City announced on Wednesday.
On Jan. 28 around 2:20 a.m., officers were sent to the stretch of strip clubs and adult stores downtown and found Giles, 31, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the face. He was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment of his injuries but ultimately died in early February.
Security footage from the night of the shooting shows Giles talking with a group of men before George approaches and begins arguing with Giles, prosecutors said. George pulled a gun from his waistband and Giles put his hands in the air. George then fired six shots.
A Citiwatch camera operator used a camera on Custom House Street to track George entering a parking garage and running out the other side on Gay Street and then Water Street, prosecutors said. Officers stopped him there.
The camera operator saw George toss an item before being stopped by police, and officers recovered a Glock 17 .9mm handgun. Tests later revealed traces of George’s DNA on the gun and magazine, and six shell casings recovered at the scene of the shooting matched the gun, prosecutors said.
On Tuesday, Giles received a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended for first-degree murder and a five-year sentence for the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.
“I sincerely thank my homicide prosecutors, Baltimore Police officers and the CitiWatch camera operators that helped make this conviction possible,” Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. “This verdict is yet another example that we will not tolerate senseless violence on our streets and violators will face stiff and certain consequences.”