Authorities launched a search Thursday for Jeffrey Allen Burnham, a Maryland man suspected of killing two people in Howard County and a third person in Allegany County.
Burnham, 46, of Cumberland, is wanted on a warrant charging him with murder in the killing of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, who was found dead Wednesday evening inside a Cumberland home. It's unclear how Reynolds died, but authorities say she had "obvious trauma."
Investigators suspect Burnham stole Reynolds' car and then drove to Ellicott City, where they believe he has family. After finding Reynolds' car Thursday afternoon near Kerger Road, authorities said they went into Burnham's relatives' home and found two people shot dead.
Burnham, who's considered armed and dangerous, is described as 5-foot-3 and 170 pounds with brown hair. Investigators believe he might be driving a 2007 red Chevrolet Corvette with a black top and MD tag 8BX5121. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 right away.
Burnham hasn’t had many previous brushes with the law in Maryland. Court records show he was cited for fishing for bass out of season in 2004. Prior to that, he pleaded guilty in 1995 to possession of a controlled substance.