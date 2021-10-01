CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore teenagers face attempted murder charges in a home invasion robbery that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital last month.

The charges stem from a shooting reported about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at a home near the intersection of Laurens Street and Madison Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers answering that call found the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Based on preliminary details, detectives determined the victim had been shot during a home invasion robbery, according to police.

Two unnamed minors, ages 16 and 17, were later identified as the shooting suspects and investigators obtained warrants for their arrests, police said.

The younger teen was taken into custody Aug. 31 on an attempted first-degree murder charge. The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday on the same charge.

