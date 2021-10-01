BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore teenagers face attempted murder charges in a home invasion robbery that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital last month.
The charges stem from a shooting reported about 3:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at a home near the intersection of Laurens Street and Madison Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.READ MORE: Coppertone Recalls Sunscreens Due To Carcinogen Presence
Officers answering that call found the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.READ MORE: Who Is Jeffrey Burnham, The Maryland Man Suspected In 3 Homicides?
Based on preliminary details, detectives determined the victim had been shot during a home invasion robbery, according to police.
Two unnamed minors, ages 16 and 17, were later identified as the shooting suspects and investigators obtained warrants for their arrests, police said.MORE NEWS: Maryland Man Wanted In 3 Murders Arrested In West Virginia, Police Say
The younger teen was taken into custody Aug. 31 on an attempted first-degree murder charge. The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday on the same charge.