BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After Sunday’s stunner in Detroit, the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) are back on the road this weekend, this time in the Mile High City.

As you might imagine, Ravens fans are hoping to rack up another victory, though hopefully a less stressful one against the undefeated Denver Broncos (3-0).

Naturally, they were all decked out in purple gear Friday for the Ravens Caravan.

Whether they’re fans or players, just about everyone is ready for Week 4 after the emotional rollercoaster they’ve been through over the past three weeks.

“There was this buzz of excitement when they pulled in,” said Cindy Hess, a counselor at Taneytown Elementary. “The kids were so excited. We’re big Ravens fans here.”

The caravan made three stops, including Taneytown as well as Carroll Springs School in Westminster.

Perhaps the best part of all was the genuine surprise from students at Taneytown Elementary. They had no idea what was in store for them Friday.

“Our kids have been so excited,” Hess said. “They did not know [the caravan was coming], but we were telling them we had something special today.”

Now, all the Ravens need is to pick up another win on Sunday in what promises to be a big AFC showdown.