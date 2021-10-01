MARYLAND (WJZ) — Jeffrey Burnham, the Maryland man wanted in the murders of his brother, sister-in-law and a third person, was arrested Friday in West Virginia, authorities said.

Burnham, 46, of Cumberland, is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of 58-year-old Brian Robinette and 57-year-old Kelly Sue Robinette, according to Howard County Police.

He’s also expected to face charges in the homicide of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds.

Police said Burnham was taken into custody after he was found with the Robinettes’ Chevrolet Corvette about 9 a.m. Friday in Davis, West Virginia. A gun was recovered from the vehicle.

A motive for the killings wasn’t immediately clear as of Friday.

Authorities began looking for Burnham after he was identified as a suspect in the killing of Reynolds, who was found dead Wednesday evening at a Cumberland home. The search led investigators to Howard County, where investigators believed Burnham had family.

Brian Robinette, Burnham’s brother, and his wife, Kelly Sue, were found shot to death Thursday inside their Ellicott City home.

Investigators suspect Burnham killed Reynolds, drove her vehicle to Ellicott City and then ditched it before carrying out the killings of his brother and sister-in-law.

The 46-year-old remains in custody in West Virginia while awaiting extradition proceedings.

A search of Maryland court records shows Burnham hasn’t had many brushes with the law. Records show he was cited for fishing for bass out of season in 2004. Prior to that, he pleaded guilty in 1995 to possession of a controlled substance.