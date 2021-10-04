BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 52-year-old Baltimore man is charged in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found last month at the scene of a house fire.
Keith Fleming was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of 55-year-old Pamala Pitts, according to the Baltimore Police Department.READ MORE: Woman Found Dead In East Baltimore Fire Was Shot Beforehand, Police Say
Pitts’ remains were found Sept. 14 by firefighters after they put out a fire at a home near Abbott Court and Homewood Avenue, the police department said.READ MORE: Fatal Fire Under Investigation In Downtown Baltimore
An autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Pitts’ death a homicide by shooting.
Based on a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives identified Fleming as the shooting suspect and got a warrant for his arrest.
Fleming was booked Thursday into the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility, where he remains in custody while awaiting trial.