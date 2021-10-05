ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A GoFundMe has been set up for the children of a Howard County couple who were the victims of a double homicide last week in Ellicott City.

Brian Robinette, 58, and his wife, Kelly, 57, were found shot to death Thursday inside their Kerger Road home by authorities searching for Robinette’s brother, Jeffrey Burnham, the man charged with their murders.

Neighbors told WJZ the Robinettes were longtime Ellicott City residents. They said Brian, a pharmacist, and his wife adopted two children who are now young adults.

The Kelly and Brian Robinette Memorial Fund, which was established Monday by friends of the family, lamented the couple’s tragic deaths and shed some light on the lives taken too soon.

“Kelly’s infectious laugh and Brian’s dry sense of humor brightened our lives,” the GoFundMe page said. “They raised two amazing children in Howard County, and left their mark on our schools, teachers, fellow parents and now a new generation of young adults.”

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money for the couple’s two surviving children, providing them with financial support and helping them “manage costs associated with the unexpected loss of their parents.”

Burnham, 46, was arrested Friday in West Virginia. He will be extradited to Maryland to face charges related to the deaths of the Robinettes and an Allegany County woman.

Authorities suspect Burnham killed Rebecca Reynolds, an 83-year-old woman found dead Wednesday inside a Cumberland home, drove her vehicle to Howard County and then killed the Robinettes.

While police have said they believe all three victims were targeted, no information about a possible motive for the string of killings has been released.