ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old Glen Burnie woman was killed Thursday in a crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.
The crash happened about 2:45 p.m. along Ritchie Highway near where it meets Arnold Road, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Police said a Honda Accord driven by Erika Savio was heading north on Ritchie Highway when the driver swerved to avoid another car and overcorrected.
The Honda overturned and struck several trees, resulting in Savio’s ejection from the vehicle, according to police.
Paramedics rushed the 19-year-old to an area hospital, but she did not survive.
The crash remains under investigation.