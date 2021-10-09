BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers have issued a $4,000 cash reward for information they hope will lead to an arrest and charges being filled in the homicide of Daevon “Dae Dae” Lee.
Lee, whose age and residence police did not provide, was shot in the head several times just before 1:15 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 1800 block of North Chapel Street, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit their website. Calls are not recorded, and tipsters can remain anonymous, according to police.
Help Detectives Identify Daevon Lee’s Killer pic.twitter.com/B0x43srgcn
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 6, 2021