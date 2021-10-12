BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS announced that they will be closing their intake of new cats into the shelter due to a feline panleukopenia outbreak, officials announced Tuesday.
The closure is effective immediately and will remain in place for at least two weeks when the situation will be reevaluated.
Last week, BARCS received 133 cats from a single home in Baltimore. Today, some of the cats from that case tested positive for panleukopenia.
Panleukopenia is a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens. Panleukopenia spreads through fecal matter, urine and nasal secretions. It does not affect people or other animals.
The remaining cats from this case are being quarantined along with any other cats exposed to them.
