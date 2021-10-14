BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A University of Delaware student from Maryland is free on bail while awaiting trial on charges in a brutal attack on his ex-girlfriend.

Brandon Freyre, 20, of Arnold, is charged with kidnapping, assault and strangulation in the Oct. 8 beating at his off-campus apartment, according to court records.

Freyre, who was suspended from school and barred from returning to campus in the wake of his arrest, could face expulsion if he’s found guilty.

Reached at home Thursday, one of Freyre’s relatives declined to comment on his arrest, saying the family had hired an attorney.

The case prompted protests in Newark, with students marching down Main Street and decrying the allegations detailed in court documents.

“There shouldn’t be any instances like this anymore,” sophomore Maya Weissy said.

[DISCLAIMER: This story contains graphic details that some may find disturbing.]

The arrest stems from a complaint the victim made Oct. 8. Freyre is accused of threatening to kill the victim, choking her until she passed out and throwing her down a flight of stairs.

An officer noted the victim had a chipped tooth, a lump above her left eye, a swollen lip, and bruises and swelling on her face and neck, among other injuries.

The victim told police she and Freyre had been on “rocky terms” since the couple broke up in August, but he was acting normally when she saw him after leaving a party.

She said things escalated when they went upstairs, with Freyre questioning why she had gone to another fraternity’s party and throwing her belongings around his bedroom.

Then, she said, he doused her with spray paint. Blinded, the victim said, she begged for Freyre to stop, but he muzzled her screams with his hand and told her to keep quiet.

At one point, the victim said, Freyre slammed her on the floor, chipping a tooth. Later, she said, he choked her and said “he was going to kill her so she could not call the police and ruin his life.”

The victim said she didn’t remember losing consciousness, but when she woke up, Freyre refused to let her leave the apartment and barred the bedroom door.

She said the ordeal came to an end when Freyre threw her out of his room and then down a flight of stairs.

Freyre, who was arrested Oct. 8 on a list of charges, posted $38,100 bail Wednesday evening, court officials told WJZ. He has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.

A spokesperson told WJZ the university took immediate action, suspending Freyre within hours of the victim’s report and offering support to the victim.

Domestic Violence Resources

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available to help. Baltimore residents can contact House of Ruth through its 24-hour hotline: 410-889-7884.