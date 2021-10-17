BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Before Sunday’s game with the Chargers, Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown did something special for Elijah Gorham, the 17-year-old that passed away.
Brown ran out of the tunnel carrying a Ravens jersey with the No.7 and Gorham’s name on the back. He spun the jersey around so the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium could see it.
.@Primetime_jet honors Elijah Gorham, the Mervo HS student who passed away earlier this week 💜 pic.twitter.com/1HooeUic0I
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 17, 2021
Gorham died Monday in a shock trauma center after sustaining an injury in a football game against Dunbar on Sept.18.
According to the Maryland Medical Examiner’s Office, he died of multisystem organ failure and a traumatic brain injury.