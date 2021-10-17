CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Before Sunday’s game with the Chargers, Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown did something special for Elijah Gorham, the 17-year-old that passed away.

Brown ran out of the tunnel carrying a Ravens jersey with the No.7 and Gorham’s name on the back. He spun the jersey around so the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium could see it.

Gorham died Monday in a shock trauma center after sustaining an injury in a football game against Dunbar on Sept.18.

According to the Maryland Medical Examiner’s Office, he died of multisystem organ failure and a traumatic brain injury.

