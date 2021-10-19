BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury convicted 21-year-old Malik Mungo of first-degree felony murder, robbery and gang-related charges in the death of Sebastian Dvorak, a popular bartender who was killed four years ago in Canton while walking home after celebrating his 27th birthday, Attorney General Brian Frosh said Tuesday.

According to Frosh’s office, the jury heard testimony that Mungo, who was 16 at the time of the murder, had Dvorak’s cell phone and Nintendo Switch shortly after Dvorak was robbed and shot in the chest in the 2500 block of Boston Street on June 13, 2017.

Under Maryland law, felony murder charges can be brought against defendants who are charged with other crimes, such as robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, arson or rape, that resulted in a killing.

“We hope this outcome brings a measure of solace to the parents and loved ones of Sebastian Dvorak,” said Frosh. “We appreciate the cooperation and bravery of witnesses who stepped up and played a crucial role in helping deliver justice in this important case.”

A previous trial of Mungo on murder, gang and gun charges ended in a mistrial after four full days of deliberations. His defense said he was not the person who pulled the trigger.

Prosecutors said Mungo was a member of the gang 500 L, or simply 500, an affiliate of the Bloods operating out of McElderry Park. The gang sold heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs and maintained control of their territory with the possession and trafficking of firearms, prosecutors said.

“Members of the 500 L gang used violence as their calling card, flooding the streets with fear as they tried to tear down our neighborhoods and terrorize our communities. We cannot, and will not, let them get away with it. Too many families have suffered because of their cold-blooded actions,” said Thomas J. Sobocinski, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

Mungo is one of 13 defendants charged in 2018 with gang, drug and gun offenses following Dvorak’s murder. All have either pleaded guilty or been convicted in court, Frosh’s office said.

Mungo’s defense attorney, Mark Van Bavel, said his client will appeal.

Maryland’s gang statute allows prosecutors to charge all crimes committed by a gang in the jurisdiction of any one crime. The attorney general’s office chose to prosecute Mungo in Baltimore County since some gang members lived in the county and kept drugs there.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.