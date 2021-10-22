BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chances are you already know Maryland’s a great place to live. But did you know that Annapolis, Columbia and Frederick are among the top 100 best places to live in the U.S.?
That's according to a new study compiled by Livability.com, which ranked the nation's best cities based on a wide range of criteria including their economies, health, housing, infrastructure, and education.
Besides those factors, the study’s authors analyzed each city’s remote readiness, or how prepared it is to accommodate a workforce that works from home.
Coming in at No. 4 was Frederick, which was lauded for its blend of "old meets new" and scored well in the amenities, remote-ready, demographics, civics, education, economy, and housing categories.
Next up was Columbia at No. 15. Known for its high quality of life and open spaces, the city sandwiched between Baltimore and D.C. stood out for its civics, demographics, economy, and health scores.
Last but certainly not least was Annapolis at No. 38. Maryland’s capital city received high marks for its civics and remote readiness.
So, what about the top 3? Those honors belong to Madison, Wisconsin; Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Overland Park, Kansas.
Rounding out the top 100 list was none other than Anchorage, Alaska.