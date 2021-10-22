CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Details about a memorial service for Elijah Gorham have been announced.

The 17-year-old tragically died after getting injured in a football game.

It is happening at the high school football field Saturday, October 23, at 2 p.m.

Parking will be available at City High School, with shuttles running from 1-1:30 p.m.

Return service will be offered.