ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible.

Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021

The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable.

Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021

“More than half of our covid deaths over the last month are linked to hypertension and diabetes,” Hogan said from the State House Monday.

Who should get a booster shot in Maryland? ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/9gbhvwvFO8 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021

Some good news: The pace of new infections is slowing since the peak of the Delta variant spread.

Governor provides update on covid numbers in Maryland https://t.co/HoXTH8GeQB — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021

Sheri thought she was going to die after contracting Covid-19. She told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she wants her booster and does not want to risk a breakthrough infection now that she’s fully vaccinated.

“Very, very scary because I was thinking everything is over. Am I leaving this world? Who is going to be there for my daughter?” she said. “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone—even my worst enemy. “

Adults who received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are eligible for the booster. You must be six months away from your second dose of the other vaccines. You can mix and match your boosters. Maryland health officials did not give recommendations on which combinations they prefer.

“I’m ready to get whatever booster is needed,” Aaron Kelly of Baltimore told Hellgren. “I just want to be protected.”

You can determine your booster eligibility here https://t.co/Fu8HI6jeqI — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021

Governor Hogan also said children aged five to 11 could start getting their vaccinations as early as next week if the federal government gives the green light. This would impact more than half a million Maryland children.

He said 180 thousand doses have already been ordered with more to come.

For children, there will be smaller doses and smaller needles. The vaccines will mostly be given through pediatricians and school-based clinics. Pfizer has proven more than 90% effective in that age group.