TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a Morgan State University student, authorities said Friday.
Kevin Sharp, 22, of Towson, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Barry Ransom, a Philadelphia man studying accounting at Morgan State, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.
Police said Ransom was shot Monday night during a robbery in the parking lot of The Shops at Kenilworth, a shopping center on Kenilworth Drive. Ransom was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police identified Sharp as the shooting suspect and took him into custody.
Sharp remains in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center.