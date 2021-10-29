MILLERS ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Communities along the Chesapeake Bay watched as the water rose Friday to levels not seen since Hurricane Isabel in 2003.

The state saw rain, but the real threat was the wind pushing water inland combined with tides well above normal.

Brian Polling watched as the Back River made its way inside of his home on Millers Island. He showed WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren how he lifted valuables off the floor including his refrigerator.

Hellgren watched as an Amazon delivery truck was towed away around high tide Friday afternoon.

Eighteen years ago, Hurricane Isabel devastated the area and lead to evacuations.

Baltimore County officials warned people to be careful with many road ongoing storm-related road closures.