CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Dave Bycoff, Edgemere, Flooding, Johnny Olszewski Jr., Millers Island, Rain, Road closures, Sparrows Point, Storm

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The water level in parts of Baltimore County rose about 4 feet around the high tide at 2 a.m. Saturday morning, following a day of severe weather that brought flooding across the state, county officials said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. shared the update from Emergency Operations Commander Dave Bycoff on Twitter around 7:24 a.m.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Opens Web Portal To Collect Data On Flooding Damage

County officials will begin assessing the damage on Saturday. Swift boats and other heavy equipment will remain active, Olszewski said.

“Fortunately, water is beginning to recede though it is possible our next high tide could bring some additional water inland,” the county executive said.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 871 New Cases And 17 New Deaths Reported

In coastal areas of the county such as Millers Island, Sparrows Point and Edgemere, the water rose to levels not seen in years, WJZ’s Jessica Albert reported Friday.

Steady rain and strong winds on Friday brought flooding to coastal areas across the state. Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in areas impacted by the floodwaters, including Baltimore County.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Water Taxi Cancels Regular Service Due To High Tides

The county reported nearly 20 road closures on Friday night, all located in ZIP codes near the Chesapeake Bay.

CBS Baltimore Staff