TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The water level in parts of Baltimore County rose about 4 feet around the high tide at 2 a.m. Saturday morning, following a day of severe weather that brought flooding across the state, county officials said.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. shared the update from Emergency Operations Commander Dave Bycoff on Twitter around 7:24 a.m.
7am storm update from Emergency Operations Commander Dave Bycoff: Baltimore County experienced what we believe will be the worst of this event around the 2am high tide, with a water elevation of about 4 feet.
County officials will begin assessing the damage on Saturday. Swift boats and other heavy equipment will remain active, Olszewski said.
"Fortunately, water is beginning to recede though it is possible our next high tide could bring some additional water inland," the county executive said.
In coastal areas of the county such as Millers Island, Sparrows Point and Edgemere, the water rose to levels not seen in years, WJZ’s Jessica Albert reported Friday.
Steady rain and strong winds on Friday brought flooding to coastal areas across the state. Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in areas impacted by the floodwaters, including Baltimore County.
The county reported nearly 20 road closures on Friday night, all located in ZIP codes near the Chesapeake Bay.