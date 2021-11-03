BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and St. Marys Counties and Baltimore City from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Temperatures as low as 35 degrees are expected overnight.READ MORE: Mixed Reactions From Parents As Maryland Prepares To Vaccinate Children As Young As 5
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage outdoor plumbing.READ MORE: Sparrows Point Father Working To Help Prospective Parents Adopt Children
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Mayor Brandon Scott Set To Provide COVID-19 Update Thursday
Locations near & east of I-95 remain in the growing season. Since it will be another chilly night, a frost advisory is in effect there. Elsewhere, the growing season has ended due to widespread freezing temps, so no further frost/freeze headlines will be issued until 2022. pic.twitter.com/sWPsIOW8sI
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 3, 2021