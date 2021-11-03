CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Montgomery, Prince George’s, and St. Marys Counties and Baltimore City from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures as low as 35 degrees are expected overnight.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

