GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Brooklyn man was sentenced Wednesday to 46 years in prison for the murders of two men killed during a botched drug deal, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said.
Edwin Hurtado-Valdez, 22, was convicted in June of second-degree murder and firearms charges in the 2019 shooting deaths of Antwon Queen and Antwan Briggs. He was sentenced to 18 years for each of the murders and a total of 10 years for the gun charges. The sentences will run back to back.
"The lives of these two young men abruptly ended over a marijuana deal gone deadly. It's been more than two years since the defendant murdered Mr. Queen and Mr. Briggs, who were longtime friends, and then attempted to flee to Mexico with the help of his wife and her family in order to save himself," Leitess said. "The defendant will almost certainly be deported after serving his sentence."
Queen was found shot several times outside a Glen Burnie apartment building by officers investigating a report of shots fired March 24, 2019. Briggs was found inside the building suffering from several gunshot wounds. Both men died at the scene.
Witnesses told investigators they saw a man, later identified as Hurtado-Valdez, rifling through Queen's pockets after the shooting before he took off in a silver Nissan Maxima. Based on the vehicle description and other leads, investigators zeroed in on Hurtado-Valdez, who fled the country. He was later arrested in Mexico and extradited to Anne Arundel County to face charges.
The 22-year-old’s wife, Cambrea Sieck, was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact. The outcome of her case wasn’t immediately clear Thursday.