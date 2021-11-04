BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Charles and Prince George’s Counties and Baltimore City from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday.
A frost advisory was also issued for Calvert and St. Marys Counties from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees are expected and temperatures as low as 32 degrees can result in frost and could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation.
Officials are reminding Marylanders to take steps to protect plants. In addition, to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, remember to wrap, drain or allow a slow drip.
