ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Capital Gazette gunman Jarrod Ramos will not appeal his jail sentence after being found criminally responsible for killing five people at the newspaper’s offices in 2018.
The deadline for Ramos to file an appeal passed on Thursday, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office said.
In September, Ramos was sentenced to five life terms in prison without the possibility of parole, one life term and an additional 345 years in prison.
Ramos pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible to all 23 counts against him in 2019, using Maryland's version of an insanity defense.
Following a two-week-long trial in July, a jury found Ramos was criminally responsible for the shootings.
On June 28, 2018, Ramos entered the Capital Gazette offices with a "long gun," shot through a glass door and fired at multiple employees. Five staffers at the The Capital are killed in the attack: editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, 61; assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; sports reporter John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and community correspondent Wendi Winters, 65.
It was later revealed Ramos had a long-standing dispute with the paper after it published a story about his harassment of a former classmate. He also had a history of making threats.