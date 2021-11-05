ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is calling a special session of the Maryland General Assembly next month to adopt newly drawn legislative and congressional maps.

Hogan’s office on Friday announced the governor has signed off on certified maps presented by the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission. The nine-member panel was formed in January with the goal of eliminating gerrymandered districts and drawing new legislative and congressional maps for next year’s elections.

In a statement, Hogan called the occasion a “great day for the State of Maryland and for democracy.”

“On behalf of all the people of Maryland, I want to express our appreciation to the members of the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission for their service to our state,” he said. “I want to thank them for conducting their business with integrity in a completely open and transparent manner, and most especially for their incredible efforts to finally restore fairness and competitiveness to Maryland elections.”

The new maps (which can be viewed here) have been sent to the General Assembly for its review before the special legislative session, which is set to begin on Dec. 6.

Hogan has been an outspoken critic of the congressional and legislative maps, which have given Maryland a reputation for being one of the most gerrymandered states nationwide. His administration has unsuccessfully floated a bill to reform the state’s redistricting process, and in 2018 Hogan was part of an amicus brief filed with the Supreme Court over the state’s 6th Congressional District.

Gerrymandering is a process by which politicians have been known to manipulate legislative maps to benefit a political party.

To address the issue, three Republicans, three Democrats and three Independents were named to a nine-person board to review the legislative and congressional maps. The panel gathered input from dozens of public meetings and considered 86 submissions before coming up with the newly drawn maps.

Under the Article III of the Maryland Constitution, the governor presents a map with new boundaries for state legislative districts after each U.S. Census, accounting for population changes. The plan must have 47 senators and 141 delegates in the state legislature.

The Maryland General Assembly has final approval over district lines and can adopt its own plan 45 days into the regular legislative session, which starts Jan. 12, 2022.