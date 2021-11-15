BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Biden this afternoon signed the trillion dollar infrastructure bill.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland’s share of this bill is at least $6 billion dollars, including $63 million for electric vehicle charging stations.

“America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better,” Biden said in remarks.

Among the state officials in D.C. for the signing: Maryland’s Democratic congressional delegation, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and Hogan.

“It truly is a bipartisan bill on something people have been talking about fixing for decades,” Hogan, a Republican, said during a press conference in Annapolis Monday.

It was the other way around– the president visiting Maryland*– just last week, touting the bill at the Port of Baltimore.

“We believe it going to mean about $6 billion dollars to the state of Maryland, but this is going to help us get to some of the projects we had not yet been able to do,” Hogan said.

Maryland will receive more than $4 billion dollars for roads and highways, nearly $2 billion for public transportation, and more than $400 million dollars for bridges.

“It’s going to help us put more investment in roads and bridges and tunnels, into ports and airports, into broadband and into cybersecurity defenses,” Hogan said.

The state will also receive $100 million for broadband, in the goal of eventually connecting every Marylander with high-speed internet.

The Maryland transportation secretary, during the president’s visit, said many investments will be in emerging technology.

“Trying to rebuild our infrastructure in a way that can set the foundation for the way our kids and our grandkids will travel, and the way our kids and our grandkids will get their goods and services,” said Secretary Greg Slater.

The bill dedicates $1 billion to address past projects that have split neighborhoods. Local officials say there’s no better example of that than West Baltimore’s so-called Highway to Nowhere.

That’s one of several projects over which Maryland will be competing for discretionary funds in the coming years.