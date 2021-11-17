BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s one of those weeks in Maryland where t-shirts, sweaters, rain gear and winter parkas are all

necessary wardrobe items.

After a frosty and cold start to Wednesday, a warm front sent temperatures into the low 60s by the afternoon. Wednesday night will follow that mild trend with temperatures only dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s. We don’t stop there though.

Low 70s are on deck for Thursday. Record temps are well into the upper 70s that day though so while it will be uncharacteristically warm, it won’t be record-breaking.

Thursday starts off bright with sunglasses necessary for the morning commute. Throughout the day, clouds will filter in and by Thursday evening, the Baltimore area will see the first of the rain associated with a very strong cold front.

I would expect the rain to start between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. so plan for a potentially damp commute. While most of the shower activity will be light, we could see some moderate showers.

Rain totals won’t be impressive with an estimated quarter of an inch at the most. The rain should taper around midnight with the clouds clearing out before you head to work Friday morning.

Temperatures will crash behind the cold front so make sure you’ve got the coats ready for Friday morning. Temps will only be in the mid to upper 30s as you get the kids to school and head to work.

Friday will be sunny and very windy. Gusts around 25 mph are possible. Thursday’s temps in the low 70s will be a distant memory with highs just 24 hours later, only in the upper 40s. Factor in that wind and it’s going to feel closer to 40.

Saturday we’ll see highs in the upper 40s and Sunday we’ll make our way into the low 50s. Another cold front takes aim at Maryland late Sunday night into Monday. Wet weather is likely for Monday as that system pushes through and there’s even a chance for a few snow showers Monday night over Western Maryland.

The WJZ Weather Team will keep a close eye on that and let you know if we think it could edge towards the Baltimore area. So far, that looks unlikely but we are watching it carefully!

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.