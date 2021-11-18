BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City leaders, church members and loved ones have gathered outside of Southern Baptist Church to honor 69-year-old Evelyn Player.
Player was found stabbed to death inside the church earlier this week. Alethea Finch says her mother was a dedicated member of the church for 50 years.
“I miss her, I just miss her. I would give anything to have one more hug from her. Someone took that away from me,” said Finch. “That’s what makes it the hardest is that someone didn’t value their life as much as I did. It’s hard.”

The crowd keeps growing outside Southern Baptist Church for the vigil of Evelyn Player. Tears are flowing, but there is faith that the family will get justice @wjz pic.twitter.com/IqecYS9Su3
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) November 18, 2021
Bishop Donte Hickman says she served her church to the very end. “To have her life taken from her like that, in the church and in the community that we love is really heartbreaking,” said Bishop Hickman.
Officials announced Thursday that a person of interest is being sought in the case but have not released any additional details.
Gov. Hogan announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
A vigil is happening now outside Southern Baptist Church for Evelyn Player. Friends family members, church & city leaders came together to honor the life of Player who was murdered inside the church early Tuesday morning @wjz pic.twitter.com/Ki8oo0hbvf
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) November 18, 2021