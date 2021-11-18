BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A search is underway in Pennsylvania for Robert Vicosa, a former Baltimore County police officer accused of kidnapping his children from their Windsor Township home. Vicosa is wanted on felony charges after police say he attacked his estranged wife, held her captive and abducted the couple’s 6- and 7-year-old daughters, Aaminah and Gianna.

Police said Vicosa, who is believed to be armed, may be in the company of Tia Bynum, a Baltimore County police sergeant and former co-worker who has been “less than forthcoming” with the investigation. Investigators are looking for Bynum’s car, a 2013 Lexus GS 350 with the Pennsylvania license plate KPK2076. Anyone who sees Vicosa or his children is asked to call 911 immediately.

Below is a brief timeline of the investigation:

Timeline

Sunday: Robert Vicosa’s estranged wife called 911 to report she had been violently assaulted at her home in Windsor Township, Pennsylvania, police said. She said she was held captive for 24 hours or more, and her estranged husband had taken off with her 6- and 7-year-old daughters, Aaminah and Gianna. Because she had been told her phone and car might be tracked, she drove to a neighboring jurisdiction, where authorities put her in touch with the York Area Regional Police Department.

Monday: Police executed a search warrant at the Windsor Township home, which was ransacked and vacant. “The house was in disarray, the window in the back was completely shattered out and there was a dog left behind. It was emaciated and looked like it was malnourished. Nobody was left in the home,” police said. Police learned that Vicosa might be driving a black Acura TL that belonged to a relative of his friend and former co-worker, Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum.

After pinging Vicosa’s cellphone at Bynum’s home, investigators went by the home in search of Vicosa, police said. Investigators spoke with Bynum, who was described as “less than forthcoming.” Police said Bynum did not give them permission to search her home.

Tuesday: Police returned to the Windsor Township home of Vicosa’s estranged wife, where they found everything as they had left it. Later, investigators learned of a woman in Red Lion Borough who had been held hostage. The woman said she was confronted by an armed Vicosa after she found a partially submerged Acura in a canal near her home. She handed over her phone, the keys to her Volkswagen Jetta and blankets for him and the children.

Police traced the carjacking victim’s phone to a location on East Lancaster Street in Red Lion, where they found the Volkswagen abandoned. After searching a nearby home, police realized it was a dead end. Investigators later traced Vicosa’s phone to Bynum’s home, but a search of the residence found no sign of Vicosa, the children, Bynum or Bynum’s vehicle. Police aren’t sure if Vicosa and his daughters are with Bynum or her vehicle, but they aren’t ruling out the possibility.

Wednesday: York Area Regional Police hold a news conference to provide on an update on the status of their investigation. They said their efforts are focused on finding Vicosa’s daughters, Aaminah and Gianna.

Separately, WJZ has confirmed with the Baltimore County Police Department that Sgt. Bynum has been suspended from duty as a result of her connection to the Vicosa investigation.

Thursday: Vicosa and Bynum allegedly committed a kidnapping and armed carjacking in Cockeysville on Thursday morning, Baltimore County police said. They allegedly forced a man at gunpoint to drive them to several locations around the Baltimore area, and then released the victim unharmed.

During a joint press conference, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt and York Area Regional Police Chief Timothy Damon implored the couple to return the children safely.

“I want to plead to Rob that we would like you to put Gigi and Mina in a safe place, where we can ensure their safe return and safety overall,” Damon said. “They do not need to be involved in this, and we want to ensure that the two girls, your girls, are safe.”

Hyatt directly addressed Bynum.

“Tia, our priority is the safety and wellbeing of Gianna and Aaminah,” she said. “Please, get these two innocent and precious children to a safe location. You can drop them off at a public safety facility or any other safe location with a responsible adult to care for them. Their wellbeing and safety is everyone’s priority. We know that you are tired. We want to work with you on a safe and peaceful resolution.”