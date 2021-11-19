YORK, Pa. (WJZ) — Communities across the state and beyond are grieving for two young lives gone too soon.

Six and seven year old Giana and Aaminah Vicosa were killed yesterday after a three-day manhunt for their father who took them from their home and mother in York, Pennsylvania.

On Friday night, the neighborhood where the girls grew held a vigil in their memory.

“I’m really hurting,” said Adrienne. “I remember her mom being pregnant with her with both of them. It’s like I knew them their entire life. They were beautiful girls you know, friendly big smiles all the time.”

Adrienne lives across the street from Giana and Aaminah’s family home.

“It’s like a little relief for me now I can rest a little bit as far as my heart by being here,” Adrienne added.

Friday’s vigil was a way for hearts to begin to heal.

“We needed to do something for our neighbors,” said Nicole Fitchett. She lives two doors down from the girls and helped plan the vigil. “To grieve as a community, to come together,” she said.

“We need hope right now, so this is just about us sharing hope,” said Chris Smith.

But it was also a way to show the girls’ mother that she is not alone in her sorrow. “We’re here. We’re her family,” Fitchett added.

Some family members attended including an uncle. “My sister, she really wish she could be here but she can’t,” he said.

He said the girls’ mother was to overcome with grief to attend. “She just don’t wanna be around nobody. She just wants to stay in the bed,” he said.

Giana and Aaminah’s teachers attended the vigil to give the family two stars they had named after the girls because they tell me both girls loved and excelled in science — how their teachers wanted them to be remembered, as bright stars in the sky.