SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A manhunt, that lasted for days through multiple states, ended in tragedy in Western Maryland Thursday.

Multiple sources confirmed Robert Vicosa was found dead along with his two children and his alleged accomplice, Sgt. Tia Bynum.

Sources say Bynum was driving a carjacked SUV. Vicosa was in the backseat with his two daughters, Aaminah and Gianna. As police were closing in, the SUV crashed into a fence in Smithsburg and crisis negotiators soon moved in.

They found everyone in the car had gunshot wounds. Three were dead. One of the little girls was flown to a trauma center, where she later died.

The three-day manhunt rattled dozens of communities.

“Everybody was just all shaken up by it,” said Bonnie Ziegler.

The hunt began in York County, Pennsylvania on Sunday. It drew police to every corner of the area including in Pam Purvis’ neighborhood.

“They got out of their cars with guns strapped to them,” said Purvis.

Days later, the chase for Vicosa along with six and seven-year-old, Aaminah and Gianna, and Tia Bynum ended in Smithsburg.

It happened just steps down from Bonnie Zeigler’s door.

“I just could not believe that they’re all gone, that those dear little girls are all gone,” said Zeigler. A reaction felt by many.

In an exclusive interview with WJZ, even a man allegedly held at gunpoint by Vicosa said he was more worried for the girls than anything else. “I’m worried about the babies. They was beautiful little girls,” he said.

For days, authorities pleaded with them to let the children go.

People are heartbroken over the deaths of Gianna and Aaminah, two innocent children.

“Your heart just go out and you say a prayer for them. You just can’t believe that right here during Christmas time, Thanksgiving that an incident like that would go on,” Zeigler said.

Governor Hogan also shared in that grief tonight saying in a tweet “We are grieving tonight over the unfathomable loss of two innocent children in what is clearly a horrific tragedy and heinous crime.”