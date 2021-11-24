BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in the shooting death of his girlfriend, who was killed Tuesday evening in Milford Mill, the Baltimore County Police Department said.
Shaheem Muse was taken into custody Tuesday evening and booked on a charge of first-degree murder into the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he's being held without bond, police said.
The deadly shooting was reported about 5:10 p.m. in the unit block of Stockmill Road. Officers answering that call found 28-year-old Wayniqua Johnson dead of a gunshot wound inside a home.
The suspect left the home before officers arrived, but a short time later, police tracked down Muse and took him into custody a short time later in connection with the shooting, according to police.
Police said a handgun was recovered from Muse at the time of his arrest.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police suspect Johnson was in a relationship with Muse. No information about a possible motive was immediately released.
The deadly shooting marks Baltimore County's 50th homicide of the year.
Online court records show Muse is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 29 for a bail review hearing.