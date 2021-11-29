BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A day after a mass shooting in East Baltimore wounded seven people, including a 16-year-old boy, Gov. Larry Hogan vowed to do everything in his power to help the city get a grip on its violent crime problem.

“We can’t become numb to this, but it’s every single week in Baltimore City, which is why we announced a major whole set of initiatives we’re going to take to help the city get the job done,” the governor said.

The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on North Montford Avenue near East Preston Avenue. Four shooting victims were found at the scene, the teen was found nearby and two more showed up at area hospitals, according to police. None of the victims’ injuries was considered life-threatening.

It marked the area’s third mass shooting since September, and it comes as the city faces increasing scrutiny over its struggles with gun violence. Hogan has repeatedly singled out Baltimore for its crime problem, making it the poster child for $150 million initiative to shore up law enforcement.

Hogan said Monday that he doesn’t anticipate declaring a state of emergency or calling in the National Guard, but he didn’t rule out exhausting every other option available.

The governor said he’s meeting with Mayor Brandon Scott next week to discuss the issue.

Scott didn’t mince words when he addressed the mass shooting Sunday evening, calling it “cowardly.”

“Someone just decided to open fire on a group of people. We all know that is unacceptable,” Scott said. “In this case, police were a couple of blocks away–they were right in the neighborhood, as they always are, and we’re going to make sure they stay there.”

The mayor said curbing violence isn’t just about policing because they were nearby Sunday afternoon.

“This is about making sure we hold people accountable—which we are going to continue to do—taking guns off the street, gun traffickers—people who are committing these murders and robberies,” he said. “But we also have to build better people. That means all of us have to invest more in these young folks.”

As the end of the year approaches, Baltimore has seen over 300 homicides and more than 650 shootings that weren’t deadly, according to figures provided by the city’s police department. Even crimes not involving guns—like the stabbing of a longtime church employee—have shaken city residents.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke with the father of the teen wounded multiple times in Sunday’s shooting. He told Hellgren that his son is doing “good” but did not wish to say anything more.

Some residents WJZ spoke with Monday expressed fear and concern about the violence.

“Everybody’s scared because if you tell, you may be the next one to die,” said one resident who did not want to provide their name. “It’s sad to say, but the city’s not doing nothing.”

Others are just praying that their loved ones don’t fall victim to the bloodshed.

“I’ve been blessed that no one in my family has been part of it,” another resident said.

Scott said the community must step up and challenge its young men not to resort to getting a gun and shooting someone over what amounts to a trivial dispute.

“We have to build better people so they don’t feel so weak or so threatened over some small petty thing that they feel they should go out and shoot at someone or kill someone,” the mayor said. “That happens in Baltimore all too often.”

Police have not announced any arrests or suspects in Sunday’s shooting. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.