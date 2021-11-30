BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General identified the armed man fatally shot by an Anne Arundel County police officer on Sunday as Digno Ramon Yorro Jr.
On Nov. 28 about 1:30 p.m., a woman called 911 and said a male family member was threatening her with a knife and chased her from a house in Glen Burnie, Attorney General Brian Frosh's office said Tuesday. The caller also didn't know the whereabouts of an elderly woman who lived in the home.
Officers responded 1400 block of Braden Loop and forcibly entered the house after nobody answered a knock at the door. They were met by Yorro, who was armed with a knife, Frosh’s office said.
Police ordered Yorro to drop the knife, and when he didn't comply, one officer fired several bean-bag shotgun rounds and then a Taser at him, Frosh's office said.
Yorro then walked toward police officers with the knife. An officer, identified only as “Cpl. J. Burger,” fired multiple times at Yorro, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The body of a woman who had suffered trauma, later identified as Yorro’s mother, was found inside the house’s garage.
Burger is a six-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Frosh's office said.
The Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, a group tasked with reviewing all police shootings in the state, is investigating the incident. Frosh’s office said the division generally releases body-worn camera footage from police shootings within 14 days.