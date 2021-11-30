CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was arrested Monday in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old woman earlier this month.

Shane Walters, 33, of Windsor Mill, is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 19 shooting death of Adia Smith, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

About 3 p.m. Nov. 19, Smith was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Belmont Avenue. She was taken to an area hospital, but she did not survive.

Citing charging documents, police said Smith was shot during an unspecified dispute.

Walters was booked Monday into the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings on the first-degree murder charge.

