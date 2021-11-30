BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For his 22nd birthday, Rashod Bateman chose to celebrate with a new set of wheels for the woman who brought him into this world.
On Monday, the Ravens rookie wide receiver presented his mother with a Mercedes Benz as a show of gratitude for raising him. Based on her reaction, she was thrilled.
“The only way my birthday would be made is by showing you the love and support that you have shown me the past 22 years,” Bateman said in an Instagram post.
A video clip Bateman shared online shows his mother cry out in joy after seeing the car, then hugging and thanking her son.
"Thank you so much son. God is so good. I thank him every day for keeping us and storing his many blessings among us," she said.
It’s not the first time Ravens rookie has treated his mom. As WJZ previously reported, in June he bought his mother her dream home in Georgia.