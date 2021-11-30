BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a week after he was claimed by the Baltimore Orioles, infielder Lucius Fox has a new home with the Washington Nationals. Fox was claimed on outright waivers, the Orioles said Tuesday.
The Orioles also released reliever Brooks Kriske so the right-handed pitcher could pursue an opportunity with an international league, the team said.
Once considered a top prospect, Fox has spent five seasons in the Kansas City Royals organization without recaching the major leagues. Playing shortstop, second baseman and centerfielder, the 24-year-old has hit .244 with 16 home runs and 152 RBI in the minors and stolen 142 bases.
A native of the Bahamas, Fox was signed by the San Francisco Giants as an international free agent in 2015 and paid a $6 million bonus.
Kriske, 27, pitched in four games for the Orioles last season and gave up 5 earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. He was previously a member of the New York Yankees organization and had a 15.26 ERA in eight games with the big-league club in 2021.
The Orioles now have 38 players on their 40-man roster, opening up the possibility they could sign a free agent or select a player from another organization during the Dec. 9 Rule 5 Draft.
The baseball offseason has already seen a flurry of activity, with stars such as shortstop Corey Seager, starting pitcher Max Scherzer, starting pitcher (and former Oriole) Kevin Gausman and infielder Javier Báez all signing with new clubs.
However, with the league’s current collective bargaining agreement set to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 1, it looks like baseball’s offseason will grind to a halt with a work stoppage.