BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles signed former New York Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor, the team announced Tuesday night.

The team signed Odor, 27, to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. He made his Major League debut in May 2014 at 20 years old.

In 102 games with the Yankees last year, Odor hit .202 with 15 home runs and 39 RBI. For the first time in his major league career, the 27-year-old spent time at third base, playing 247 innings there as a Yankee.

In seven previous seasons with the Texas Rangers, Odor was a .237 hitter with a .728 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage).

The team reached agreements Tuesday night with outfielder Anthony Santander and pitchers Jorge López and Paul Fry and tendered contracts to first baseman Trey Mancini and pitchers John Means and Tanner Scott ahead of baseball’s non-tender deadline.

The Orioles have until Jan. 14 to exchange salary figures with Mancini, Means and Scott or risk going to an arbitration hearing.

We have agreed to terms with LHP Paul Fry, RHP Jorge López, and OF Anthony Santander on 2022 contracts, thus avoiding arbitration. We have also tendered 2022 contracts to INF Trey Mancini, LHP John Means, and LHP Tanner Scott. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 1, 2021

López signed a $1.5 million deal to avoid arbitration, according to reporter Robert Murray of FanSided.

Source: Orioles signing pitcher Jorge Lopez to $1.5 million deal, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 30, 2021

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported the Orioles and Santander agreed to a $3.15 million contract.

The Orioles and Anthony Santander have agreed to a $3.15 million deal, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 30, 2021

And Fry reportedly signed for $850,000, according to MASN’s Roch Kubatko.

And now Paul Fry is done. Signing for $850,000 per source. #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) December 1, 2021

According to Dan Connolly, an Orioles writer for The Athletic, Odor is beloved in Baltimore for punching former Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista during a May 2016 fight.

Odor has a career .722 OPS. A free swinger with some pop. Can play second or third. And has always been loved in Baltimore for punching Jose Bautista in May 2016. — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) November 30, 2021

The Orioles said they outrighted shortstop Richie Martin to Triple-A Norfolk. A former Rule 5 pick, Martin appeared in only 69 games between the major and minor leagues and struggled at the plate.

In 37 games with Baltimore, the 26-year-old hit .235 with 1 home run and 8 RBI.

Earlier on Tuesday the Orioles announced the team loss of recent waiver claim Lucius Fox to the Washington Nationals and released reliever Brooks Kriske. Following the demotion of Martin and signing of Odor, the Orioles have 38 players on their 40-man roster.