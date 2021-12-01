BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,142 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive rose to 5.13%, an increase of 0.09%.

Hospitalizations increased by 35 to 698. Of those hospitalized, 529 adults are in acute care and 162 adults are in intensive care. Five children are in acute care and two are in intensive care.

The new data comes as Maryland announced it has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 booster shots, which represents a significant milestone for the state’s vaccination effort.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 587,285 total confirmed cases and 10,987 deaths.

There are 4,099,736 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 9,395,285 doses. Of those, 4,290,791 are first doses with 6,745 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,779,374 second doses, 9,091 of them in the last day.

A total of 320,362 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 215 over the last day.

In November, Gov. Hogan announced that 99.9% of Maryland seniors have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, he said more than 50,000 children ages 5 to 11 have received a vaccination shot.

The governor said Monday that he does not anticipate spread of the new Omicron variant leading to any lockdowns in Maryland, but he encouraged residents to socially distance, wear masks in public and get vaccinated.

“Obviously you’re much better off being fully immunized. If you haven’t gotten your booster, you’re at greater risk,” he said.

In late September, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s booster, Hogan authorized the booster shot for Marylanders who received their second Pfizer at least six months ago.

The state has administered 1,004,758 additional or booster vaccine doses, 23,627 in the last day.

The state reported 88.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 10,561 (269) 2* Anne Arundel 55,599 (779) 15* Baltimore 80,427 (1,860) 42* Baltimore City 64,391 (1,353) 28* Calvert 6,002 (101) 1* Caroline 3,508 (54) 0* Carroll 12,825 (290) 7* Cecil 9,534 (189) 2* Charles 14,977 (266) 2* Dorchester 4,436 (86) 1* Frederick 25,907 (383) 10* Garrett 3,800 (85) 1* Harford 22,322 (362) 8* Howard 23,671 (279) 7* Kent 1,896 (54) 3* Montgomery 85,430 (1,682) 52* Prince George’s 102,189 (1,714) 43* Queen Anne’s 4,211 (76) 1* St. Mary’s 10,424 (173) 1* Somerset 3,450 (55) 0* Talbot 3,130 (58) 0* Washington 21,650 (419) 6* Wicomico 11,698 (234) 0* Worcester 5,247 (124) 1* Data not available 0 (42) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 43,032 (4) 0* 10-19 66,018 (8) 1* 20-29 103,907 (58) 1* 30-39 100,514 (150) 7* 40-49 84,902 (390) 5* 50-59 83,329 (1,026) 35* 60-69 56,254 (1,897) 29* 70-79 30,864 (2,766) 47* 80+ 18,465 (4,686) 108* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 307,557 (5,267) 113* Male 279,728 (5,720) 120* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity