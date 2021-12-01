BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police said Wednesday night they have made an arrest in the murder of Evelyn Player, a 69-year-old woman found dead in a Baltimore church.

Player was found stabbed to death in a bathroom inside the Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore shortly after 7 a.m. on Nov. 16, about an hour after she let contractors in to perform renovation work inside the church, police said. No information about a motive or suspect in the case has been released.

Her funeral was held Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not yet released the details of the arrest. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is set to provide details in an announcement Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

CBSN will stream the announcement live.

The pastor of the church, Bishop Donte Hickman, said he is “elated” by the news, and the timing of the news.

“I am elated to hear on the evening of Evelyn Players Homegoing Celebration that a suspect has been apprehended,” Hickman told WJZ. “We have been praying for justice. She did not deserve to be taken from us after giving a life of faithful service. We know that she is at peace and prayerfully her family, our church and community can find peace through justice.” Harrison said he is grateful for his department’s investigative work.

“I am grateful for the exhaustive investigative work of the members of the Police Department in collaboration with the State’s Attorney’s Office in identifying the perpetrator of this crime,” he said in a statement. “They have been working around the clock to solve this murder. Hopefully, justice can be served and we bring closure to the family.”

Harrison will be joined Thursday by Mayor Brandon Scott and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Governor Hogan’s office offered a $100,000 reward for information in the case that leads to an arrest and conviction.