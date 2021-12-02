ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Mervo High School won the 4A/3A State Championship Football game against Dundalk 22-13 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Thursday night. A massive triumph in a season of deep personal loss to the team.
It was Mervo’s first time in the championship, and they did it without number seven on the field. Elijah Gorham suffered a traumatic brain injury during a game in September. He passed away the following month.
“Through adversity, oftentimes, people come closer,” Mervo High School Athletic Director Patrick Nixon said Wednesday. “I think we’ve come a lot closer because of the loss of Elijah.”
The team brought out Gorham’s jersey before the game.
Mervo 22, Dundalk 13 final.
Mervo honored deceased senior Elijah Gorham, bringing his jersey #7 to midfield prior to the game. The Mustangs rally from 13-0 down to win the school's first ever state championship. Incredible story 🏈@WJZ pic.twitter.com/ZKIIdMH2Mg
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) December 3, 2021
“He would want us to go to states,” Mervo High School football team offensive lineman Jamal Baldwin said Wednesday. “He would want to be here with us. We would want him to be here with us, so we got to get this for him.”
“We made it all this way for you and we ain’t gonna stop until we win,” team captain Sterling Thomas told WJZ Wednesday.
The team went live with the celebration in their locker room.
— Mervo H.S. Football (@MustangGang410) December 3, 2021